HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

