HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

Shares of WEC opened at $85.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.