HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 471,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,218,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.