HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,480 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 69.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,345,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 551,770 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1,978.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth $6,258,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 757.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 177,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTL opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTL. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

