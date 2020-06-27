HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

