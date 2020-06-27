HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.61% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

