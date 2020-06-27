HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,437,000 after buying an additional 190,506 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 23.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after buying an additional 246,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after buying an additional 1,757,107 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,928.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

