HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,921 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Best Buy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Best Buy by 136.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $9,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $330,201.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,351.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $253,231.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,970 shares of company stock worth $25,542,620. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.