HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $316.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.59.

IAC opened at $304.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.36. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

