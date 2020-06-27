HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.97% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 369.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 421,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 907.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 113,839 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 63,484 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the first quarter worth about $1,245,000.

NYSEARCA:EFZ opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Profile

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

