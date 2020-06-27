HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 31,009 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,726,000 after acquiring an additional 428,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 951,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,514 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after acquiring an additional 296,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

