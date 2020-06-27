HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 340,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.53% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

