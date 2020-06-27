HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Gartner by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after acquiring an additional 473,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gartner by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 260,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

