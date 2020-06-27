HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,721 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of NeoGenomics worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,705,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after purchasing an additional 705,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 586,202 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

