HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,403 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,413,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

BCSF opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.59. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

