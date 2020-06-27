HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 105,458 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Targa Resources worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 444,246 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,990,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 192,102 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 3.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.