HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 124,440 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,440 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,546,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,941 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,624,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 419,416 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20,259.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,392,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,035,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 147.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,072,000 after acquiring an additional 628,330 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

