HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 151,306 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,306 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Steelcase worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCS. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.61. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.