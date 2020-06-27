HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,518 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

