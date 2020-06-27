HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,906 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 221,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 46,509 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14.

