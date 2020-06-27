HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,906,000 after acquiring an additional 98,660 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after purchasing an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $225.39 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.03 and its 200-day moving average is $213.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,480 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

