HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 26,096 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,096 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 61.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 485,344 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,108,000 after buying an additional 332,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after buying an additional 327,445 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,773. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.