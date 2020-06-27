HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,731 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Humana by 16.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 31.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Humana by 256.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Humana by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after purchasing an additional 691,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Humana by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.60.

Shares of HUM opened at $376.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.60. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $412.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

