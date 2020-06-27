HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,508,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

