HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,229 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,378,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,156,000 after buying an additional 37,448 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

