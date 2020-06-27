HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 43,487 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $139,562,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,643,000 after buying an additional 776,543 shares during the period. TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after buying an additional 413,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. TheStreet cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

