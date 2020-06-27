HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,235 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,152,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH opened at $80.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 1,162,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $96,673,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $483,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $588,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,577,970 shares of company stock worth $795,048,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

