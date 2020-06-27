HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,361 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $118,840,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after purchasing an additional 722,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after purchasing an additional 533,306 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dover by 1,710.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 532,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $36,470,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

