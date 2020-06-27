HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,777 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,686 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,723.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 276,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,195 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,224,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

