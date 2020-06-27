HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 188,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 106,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $23.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

