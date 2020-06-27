HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,989 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 370,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.