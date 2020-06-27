HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HL Acquisitions stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. HL Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $520.78 million, a PE ratio of 116.54 and a beta of 0.11.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

