Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($2.80). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOC. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 211 ($2.69) to GBX 218 ($2.77) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.80 ($2.59).

HOC stock opened at GBX 191.60 ($2.44) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.20 ($2.96). The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

