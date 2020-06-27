HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 139.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $1,044,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 1,963.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 131,567 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 50.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

HFC stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

