HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 139.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after buying an additional 927,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,472,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,117,000 after purchasing an additional 136,041 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 9.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,303,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,968,000 after purchasing an additional 286,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,187,000 after purchasing an additional 137,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 27.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,202,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 468,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.