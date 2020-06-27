HollyFrontier Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.72. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,941,000 after buying an additional 1,352,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 187.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after buying an additional 945,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after buying an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

