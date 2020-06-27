Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) Insider Susan Searle Purchases 5,309 Shares

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) insider Susan Searle purchased 5,309 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,362.09 ($6,824.60).

Susan Searle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Susan Searle acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £10,300 ($13,109.33).

Shares of LON:HZD opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.27) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13. Horizon Discovery Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.80 ($2.38).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

About Horizon Discovery Group

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

