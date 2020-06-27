Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HNL. Cormark reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.04.

TSE HNL opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. Horizon North Logistics has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

In other news, Director Russell Newmark purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$28,534.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 897,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$609,661.63. Also, Director Kevin Drew Nabholz purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,400. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 292,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,935.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

