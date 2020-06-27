Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEP) Trading Up 0.6%

Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEP) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$34.20 and last traded at C$34.20, approximately 7,458 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.98.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.47.

