HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUGO BOSS AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $612.19 million during the quarter. HUGO BOSS AG/S had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. HUGO BOSS AG/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.49%.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

