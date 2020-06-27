Humana Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $10.06 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $10.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.28. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.60.

HUM opened at $376.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2,818.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

