Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Down 8.3%

Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 197,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 243% from the average session volume of 57,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

