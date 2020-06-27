IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.48 EPS

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of ($43.51) million during the quarter.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

In other IMPAC Mortgage news, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $25,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,166,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,903.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

