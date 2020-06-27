Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$30.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.85.

IMO opened at C$21.03 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 0.1100952 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

