Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.25

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.25 and last traded at $106.52, with a volume of 1945500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,889,927. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after acquiring an additional 857,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 753,967 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 671,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 556,933 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 521,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

