Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.92% from the stock’s current price.

INSM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Get Insmed alerts:

NASDAQ INSM opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.72.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Insmed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Insmed by 16.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.