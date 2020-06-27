Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.26

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.26 and last traded at $97.93, with a volume of 425600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $8,404,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $10,452,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,367,000 after buying an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,213,000 after buying an additional 48,497 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,328,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after buying an additional 207,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,268,000 after buying an additional 171,468 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

