Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £151.59 in Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Alexander Scott acquired 31 shares of Integrafin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £151.59 ($192.94).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 33 shares of Integrafin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($191.94).

Integrafin stock opened at GBX 464.50 ($5.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 504.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.94. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 285 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($6.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Integrafin (LON:IHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integrafin Holdings PLC will post 1189.9999877 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Integrafin’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

IHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Integrafin from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Integrafin from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Integrafin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

