Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.68.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$25.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$603.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7188099 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$116,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$320,740. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $138,057.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

