Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of ITCI opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,566 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 249,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 906,002 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 886,696 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $13,542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 527,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

